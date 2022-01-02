 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jan, 2022 14:12
HomeWorld News

Anti-lockdown protest results in violence

At least 10 people injured as demonstrators against Covid measures and police clash in Germany
Anti-lockdown protest results in violence
FILE PHOTO. © Yann Schreiber / AFP

A rally against both local and state rules in response to the spread of coronavirus has erupted in the German city of Greiz. It ended with violent clashes, leaving several people injured.

Around 400 protesters took to the streets of Greiz in the German state of Thuringia on Saturday evening, local media reported citing police officials.

Police intervened, as protesters intended to march through the city.

Pepper spray and batons were used on them, according to the Tagesschau television channel. 

READ MORE: WATCH police descend on massive party over Covid-19 rules

The clashes left at least 10 people injured on both sides. Six demonstrators and four police officers were hurt.

The protest in Greiz was one of the major rallys in Thuringia, where in total more than 1,000 people took to the streets in several cities and towns on the first day of the year. The demonstrations against anti-Covid rules were unlawful, police said, adding that most of the protesters had not been wearing masks.

At least 20 criminal charges have been made, including accusations of resistance to law enforcement. 

Last month, similar violence unfolded in another German region. New restrictions were imposed in the European country before the winter festivities. Large public gatherings, including outdoor ones, were banned and a cap for private ones was also introduced, only allowing up to 10 vaccinated and the recovered to meet up. In late December, the country’s leading ethics body, the Ethics Council, said it supported the idea of mandatory vaccination for all adults.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies