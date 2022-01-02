 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jan, 2022
WATCH: Parliament on fire in Cape Town

Emergency services rush to the scene as flames reach the roof of the government building
Smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town on January 2, 2022, during a fire incident. © AFP/ Marco Longari

The building of the national assembly in Cape Town, South Africa caught fire on Sunday morning, with flames and black smoke seen from far away.

Flames have been spreading in the building from the fire, which started around 5am, local media reports, citing officials. It has spread to the roof, according to mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

The official said the blaze is so bad there already are “reports of cracks in some walls.” Dozens of firefighters who initially rushed to the scene requested more resources.

It is believed that the fire started in an office on the top floor.

The original building of the Houses of Parliament of South Africa dates back to the end of the 19th century. There are also two additional sections, the newest of which was built in the 1980s.

