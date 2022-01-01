 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2022 00:32
HomeWorld News

Outrage as Iraq War PM Blair gets knighthood from the Queen

Brits protested the decision to knight Tony Blair, accusing the former prime minister of being a war criminal
Outrage as Iraq War PM Blair gets knighthood from the Queen
Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister, speaks at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2018 © Reuters / Mike Blake

Controversial former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II this week, sparking outrage from Brits who argued he should be in prison for his involvement in the Iraq War instead.

Blair was knighted in the 2022 New Year Honours list, alongside Covid-19 response officials Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam. Blair received the Most Noble Order of the Garter – one of the most prestigious royal honours and the highest order of knighthood – and will now be able to use the title ‘Sir’.

In a statement, the former prime minister said it was “an immense honour” to be knighted.

“I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen. It was a great privilege to serve as Prime Minister and I would like to thank all those who served alongside me in politics, public service and all parts of our society, for their dedication and commitment to our country,” he declared.

In its own statement, the Royal Family said it was “graciously pleased” to knight Blair.

Many Brits, however, were disturbed by the announcement, with Blair remaining extremely controversial in the UK due to his involvement in the US and UK invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Tony Blair knighted for services to imperialism. The man should be in the dock of The Hague. What a shameful day,” tweeted political commentator Liam Young, while writer and activist Femi Oluwole questioned, “If I help create the next ISIS by destabilising an entire region under false pretences, can I get a knighthood too?”

GB News presenter Tonia Buxton said she was “sickened” by the decision to knight Blair, noting that the former PM “caused the deaths of so many,” while John Smith – the son of famous World War II veteran and writer Harry Leslie Smith – argued that by knighting Blair, “the Queen [is] saying it's okay to kill brown people in their hundreds of thousands.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies