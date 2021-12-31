 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2021 14:46
AOC escapes to red state for holidays amid record NY Covid cases

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ office congratulated the Democrat on getting a “taste of freedom”
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) was spotted closing out the year in sunny Florida, while New York faces rising coronavirus cases and controversial government restrictions.

Ocasio-Cortez was pictured dining out with a companion in Miami Beach, seated outside at the Doraku Sushi and Izakaya on Thursday afternoon, according to a report from National Review.

The lawmaker’s trip coincides with New York reporting a record number of Covid cases on Thursday, with more than 74,000 added, a record for the state. New York City also recently ordered thousands of police officers back on the clock, canceling time off, as they are reportedly dealing with a large number of cops calling in sick, some with Covid. 

The city has faced some of the strictest pandemic restrictions in the country. Incoming Mayor Eric Adams announced this week that he will be keeping in place many of the controversial mandates, including a Covid vaccine requirement for entering local businesses. Ocasio-Cortez is a vocal supporter of mask and vaccine mandates. 

The politician’s escape to Florida – where Gov. Ron DeSantis has become a lightning rod for Democrat ire over his refusal to implement strict mandates – has drawn criticism and mockery, with the governor’s office even calling out the representative for her “taste of freedom.”

“We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership,” the Team DeSantis Twitter account wrote

“Imagine the stunning bravery it took for her to enter the hellscape dominated by the iron fist of Deathsantis,” Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro added, referencing a nickname popular among DeSantis’ critics for his stance on Covid masking and vaccine mandates.

Shapiro recommended that Ocasio-Cortez go back and enjoy the “paranoid hellscape you’ve created” back in the blue state of New York, throwing “GoHomeAOC” into his tweet, one of multiple trends used to mock the congresswoman for her Florida getaway. 

