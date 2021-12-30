 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 18:18
HomeWorld News

News anchor’s appearance makes headlines

New Zealand news presenter pays a graphic tribute to her Maori origins
News anchor’s appearance makes headlines
FILE PHOTO. © AFP / KARIM JAAFAR

New Zealander Oriini Kaipara has been hailed in the media for making history, after becoming the first prime-time TV presenter with a traditional Maori tattoo. Videos of her presenting a news bulletin on Monday have gone viral.

Clips of Kaipara presenting a Newshub bulletin while sporting an unusual face tattoo have gone viral this week, drawing attention to the woman’s appearance from multiple media outlets around the world. The 37-year-old host made headlines for being the first mainstream news presenter with a low-chin tattoo, which symbolizes Maori’s cultural identity.

In an interview with the kiwi news outlet Stuff, the presenter of Newshub Live program described her career promotion as an important event for the indigenous people she identifies with.

It’s breaking new ground for us as Māori, but also for people of color. Whether you’ve got a moko kauae or not,” Kaipara said.

The news anchor’s road to fame started in 2017, when Kaipara took a DNA test and discovered that she was a 100% Maori.

READ MORE: Chinese footballers ‘face punishment from authorities’ for tattoos

Two years later she decided to get a moko kauae tattoo, traditional for Maori women. To complete the process, she had to undertake certain ‘transformational’ rituals. She described the process in posts on her Instagram account, which now has 27,400 followers.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies