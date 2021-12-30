 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 07:00
Senator mistakes Western Australia for Washington State

Ted Cruz deleted a tweet railing against coronavirus rules being implemented on the other side of the world
A kangaroo looks on while standing on iron ore rocks close to the Dampier port at the Pilbarra region in Western Australia April 19, 2011 © Reuters / Daniel Munoz

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) mixed up Western Australia with Washington State in a rant against Covid-19 rules that prohibited dancing, blasting the Democrats for restrictions that had actually been imposed on a different continent.

After the Western Australian government announced this week that dancing was “strictly not permitted” for New Year’s Eve parties in the state – part of its latest efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 following an outbreak – Cruz lashed out in a since-deleted tweet.

“Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys,” the senator wrote. “Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: P*** off.”

Social media users were quick to point out that Cruz had misinterpreted the statement from ‘WA Government’ as having been issued by Washington State, which shares the same abbreviation as the state of Western Australia.

“Hey Ted, WA is Western Australia. But cool tweet,” responded Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis mocked, “I, like Ted Cruz, am upset I cannot dance in Western Australia because I wanted to club in Perth.”

Others defended Cruz, however, and acknowledged that it was an easy mistake to make.

What should scare you is the fact it sounds believable that a state like Washington would ban dancing on New Year’s, and if they did, there’d be journalists defending it,” argued conservative Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck.

