30 Dec, 2021 03:51
Man armed with AR-15 arrested on way to rid White House of ‘evil demons’

Police say they arrested a heavily armed man who claimed he was on a mission to assassinate President Biden
Christmas wreaths hang from the facade of the White House in Washington, D.C, U.S., November 28, 2021 © Reuters / Joshua Roberts

An armed man from California was arrested after telling police officers he was going to kill President Joe Biden, along with other high-profile individuals including White House Covid adviser Anthony Fauci.

25-year-old Kuachua Brillion Xiong was nabbed in Cass County, Iowa on December 21 after law enforcement discovered an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, and body armor in his vehicle while he was pulled over for dangerous driving and speeding.

According to Secret Service Agent Justin Larson, Xiong had been travelling for several days from California “with the intention of driving straight to the White House” to “kill persons in power.” A Google Maps route to the White House was discovered on his phone.

Xiong complained to authorities about purported “sex abuse of children” under Biden and claimed he had been called by God to “combat evil demons in the White House.” Xiong also revealed that he had intended to gain entry to the White House using a grappling hook.

Xiong’s ‘kill list’ – which he compiled using TikTok – allegedly included Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci – one of the most prominent faces of the US coronavirus response.

The California man said “he would immediately resume traveling to the White House” if released from custody and would “do whatever it takes” to conclude his mission.

Sheriff’s records show that Xiong is currently being held in Pottawattamie County Jail.

