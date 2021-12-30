 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 02:19
Liberal pundit tells GOP Senator to get vasectomy after Christmas family photo

A photo featuring an extended family of Republican Senator Mitt Romney riled up a prominent Democrat
Liberal commentator Keith Olbermann sparked outrage this week after telling Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney to get a vasectomy in response to Romney’s family Christmas photo.

After Romney posted a photo of his family on Christmas Day, along with the caption “From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!” Olbermann lashed out on social media, writing, “Somebody gift these people some vasectomies.”

Olbermann received heavy backlash for the comment, with critics calling him “sad” and “sick.”

“Get married and start a #BigFamily like Mitt Romney so you don't end up childless, alone and miserable like Keith Olbermann,” reacted the conservative American Principles Project, while Republican communications specialist Matt Whitlock wrote, “This guy is just so broken and I hope he gets the help he needs.”

 Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz also stepped in to defend Romney’s “beautiful family” and “wonderful kids & grandkids,” dismissing Olbermann as an “angry,” “bitter,” and “hateful” man.

A few people agreed with Olbermann, however, arguing that large families were “not sustainable” for the planet anymore and that Earth was “already too crowded.”

Olbermann – a prominent Democrat activist who previously worked for CNN, MSNBC, and ESPN – is no stranger to controversy and his social media posts have frequently landed him in hot water.

Last year, Olbermann was accused of racism after he called then-President Donald Trump a “whiny little Kunta Kinte,” in reference to the fictional African slave from the novel ‘Roots’. After heavy backlash, including from racial justice activists, Olbermann apologized for the comment.

