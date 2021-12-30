 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Study reveals dangerous long-term effect of Covid-19

A new study claims to have found a direct link between kidney failure and coronavirus disease
Registered nurse uses a nasal swab to test a person for COVID-19, Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., December 29, 2021 © Reuters / Cheney Orr

Covid-19 directly infects kidney cells and can cause severe damage to the vital organ, according to a scientific study which proves a link between serious infection and organ failure.

In a report published in the scientific journal Cell Stem Cell on Friday, a group of researchers suggested that Covid-19 can cause serious complications affecting a patient’s kidneys.

“SARS-CoV-2 directly infects kidney cells and is associated with increased tubule-interstitial kidney fibrosis in patient autopsy samples,” the study claimed, acknowledging that while kidney failure “is frequently observed during and after COVID-19,” it had previously been inconclusive as to “whether this is a direct effect of the virus.”

Kidney fibrosis is characterized by the formation of scar tissue in the organ, and can ultimately lead to end-stage kidney failure.

After infecting a kidney sample with the virus, the researchers claimed that the results proved Covid-19 can “directly infect kidney cells and induce cell injury with subsequent fibrosis.”

The results could explain the frequency of kidney injury in those with Covid-19 and the appearance of chronic kidney disease in those who are suffering from long-covid, they concluded.

Scientists have long observed kidney issues in Covid-19 patients, despite the virus’ reputation for damaging the lungs.

Last year, Johns Hopkins University Associate Professor of Medicine, C. John Sperati, warned that it was currently unknown whether Covid-19 patients who suffer from kidney damage would recover from their injuries.

Sperati also suggested that the appearance of kidney damage in Covid-19 patients could be due to the fact that many of those hospitalized with the virus suffered from pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, which both increase risk of kidney disease.

