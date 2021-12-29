 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2021 16:25
HomeWorld News

Citroen slammed for ‘predatory’ ad

A Citroen ad has attracted criticism in Egypt for its apparent promotion of sexual harassment
Citroen slammed for ‘predatory’ ad
Citroen e-C4 is displayed during its world premiere launching in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris. June 30, 2020. © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

French carmaker Citroen has come under fire for “romanticizing sexual harassment” after putting out an advertisement in Egypt touting a new feature that apparently allows drivers to click pictures of unsuspecting pedestrians.

The ad for the manufacturer’s new C4 vehicle was released earlier this month, but has more recently become the subject of furious debate on social media, after women’s rights activists in Egypt criticized its promotion of “predatory behavior.”

In the advertisement, prominent Egyptian singer Amr Diab is shown driving the vehicle before almost running over a woman crossing the road. They then glance at each other, while Diab appears to press a button on either the rear-view mirror or windscreen.

This results in a photograph of “the beautiful moment” being snapped and transmitted to Diab’s phone. Later, the woman is seen going out on a date night and car ride with him. The ad has been viewed more than three million times on YouTube, while clips from it have been widely shared on social media.

“Photographing others without their permission is a crime,” Speak Up, an Egyptian platform that supports “victims of violence,” noted, as it shared the video on Twitter. Describing Diab’s actions as “harassment,” Speak Up added that it was not “normal” or “acceptable” to do this, despite his celebrity and the ad being framed in a “romantic context.”

The group also warned that there had been multiple incidents in Egypt where women have caught strangers taking photos of them without consent, with the perpetrators being fined and sentenced to prison terms, according to news outlet Egyptian Streets.

Prominent Egyptians, including actress Rosaline Elbay, have also weighed in on the issue, calling the ad an example of “sexual harassment” and asking whether Citroen knew if it was a “crime.” Poet and activist Sabah Khodir questioned whether the carmaker really did a sales commercial that promoted its “improved technology that helps you harass women quicker and effortlessly.” 

Neither Citroen nor Diab – who has been called out for allegedly “objectifying women” – has commented on the controversy yet. Egyptian Streets has alleged that the carmaker’s division in the country has been deleting negative feedback and criticism from its social media posts.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights
How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies