Joe Rogan tells who’ll beat Trump in 2024 presidential race

The popular podcaster weighed in on whether a former first lady could beat out a former president

As some question whether Joe Biden will seek another term in the White House, podcaster Joe Rogan has floated Michelle Obama as a possible alternative, arguing that “she wins” if she chooses to run.

“She’s great, she’s articulate, she’s intelligent, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime,” Rogan said on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast when recently discussing Obama as a potential 2024 presidential nominee.

The one thing that could keep the former first lady from winning, the comedian predicted, would be support for lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions, policies that Rogan argued are “destroying businesses in America” and making people “scared.”

He went on to joke that Obama could team up with Vice President Kamala Harris for a “double dose of diversity” that could only be challenged by a GOP “super team” made up of former President Donald Trump and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has seen his public profile rise significantly during the pandemic as he has become one of the most vocal opponents to pandemic-related restrictions.

Biden, 79, has said he will run again in 2024 as long as he is in “good health” and the potential of Trump running makes him more eager to go through another campaign. Both Biden and Harris, however, have been polling in a downward trend since taking office in January.

Trump, 75, has meanwhile hinted he could run again in 2024, but confirmed nothing and said he likely will not publicly announce his decision until after the 2022 midterm elections.

Rogan’s prediction of a Michelle Obama presidential ticket sparked fresh debate about a potential 2024, with some conservative critics labeling the possibility of recruiting the former first lady to run as desperate for Democrats. Some were also surprised to hear the positive words from Rogan, who has been celebrated in recent years by many right-leaning groups and activists, though he has never said he affiliates with either major political party.

Joe Rogan says Michelle Obama would win the 2024 election and that Obama was the best president in our lifetime. I know Joe Rogan smokes weed but I didn't know he smokes that much weed! pic.twitter.com/tDIgCVKIfr — Julius (@TodayWithJulius) December 29, 2021

If anyone thinks Michelle Obama is running for anything, they have no idea who she is. Or how politics work. — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 29, 2021

Others, however, embraced the idea of an Obama in the White House again.

Good morning to everyone who doesn't need Joe Rogan to tell them that Michelle Obama would beat Trump if she ran. She'd win in a landslide. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) December 29, 2021

While Obama has said she does not have plans to enter politics, she continues to be thrown out as a potential candidate repeatedly, and she polls well when included in surveys. She and Harris led a recent Hill-HarrisX poll as potential replacements for Biden if he chooses not to run in 2024.