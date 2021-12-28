 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2021 22:52
New York prosecutor rules on charges against ex-governor Cuomo

Sexual harassment allegations against former New York governor Cuomo are “credible,” but he won’t be charged, prosecutors say
Andrew Cuomo announces he will resign in this screen grab taken from a video released by the Office of the NY Governor, in New York, US, August 10, 2021 © Reuters / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

A district attorney in New York announced on Tuesday that former governor Andrew Cuomo wouldn’t be charged for two separate incidents in which he attempted to kiss two women against their will.

“Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” read a statement from Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s office. However, it then went on to explain that they won’t be charging Cuomo.

Although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.

Rocah’s office investigated two claims: one by a member of Cuomo’s security detail who said that Cuomo inappropriately kissed her on the cheek, and another by a woman who alleged that the former governor grabbed her, pulled her towards him, and kissed her on the cheek “without seeking permission.”

Less than a week ago, prosecutors in Nassau County dropped similar charges against Cuomo, claiming that allegations of inappropriate touching involving a state trooper were “deeply troubling,” but “not criminal under New York law.”

Cuomo resigned in disgrace in August, after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report detailing a litany of sexual assault allegations against the Democrat. With 11 women accusing him of inappropriate behavior, multiple members of Cuomo’s own party – including President Joe Biden – pressed for his resignation.

Throughout the entire scandal, Cuomo has maintained his innocence, calling the allegations politically motivated and even insisting at one point that his hands-on behavior was part of his Italian heritage.

