WATCH police arrest anti-vaccine protesters at Burger King

Several restaurant visitors in New York were arrested after refusing to comply with Covid-19 mandates

Five people were taken into custody by New York City police officers on Monday night during a protest against mandated vaccinations against coronavirus. The incident, which was caught on camera, has since gone viral.

The maskless group entered the Brooklyn Burger King and demanded service, something visitors can be denied due to the city’s policies on masking and vaccination statuses.

The current policy requires people to show proof of their vaccination in order to eat indoors in the city, which the protesters refused to do. Police were called when they repeatedly refused to leave the fast food restaurant.

Footage from the incident shows numerous officers at the scene, and demonstrators chanting “shame on you!” and "do not comply" while yelling at the officers. Five people were issued bench warrants and charged with trespassing. The five were identified as Michael Mitchell, Augusto Alarcon, Ethan Boisvert, Mitchell Bosch, and Bradford Solomon, all between the ages of 36 and 44.

#BREAKING Multiple protesters against mandates were just arrested at Burger King in Brooklyn NY for defying the mandate and charge with trespassing #NYC#NYPDpic.twitter.com/ooo1xKft18 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 28, 2021

More from yesterday's arrests at Burger King in Brooklyn NY,After Activists were refused service the #NYPD was called to remove them , and 5 were charged with trespassing. In this clip the Activists were yelling at cops to do the right thing #VaccinePassports#NYC#NYPDpic.twitter.com/gyVU3EoUnu — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 28, 2021

What’s this eating without your proper paperwork off to the prisons immediately!!!Important video by @LeeroyPresspic.twitter.com/u2Z0HJkQN9 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) December 28, 2021

Earlier this month, six people were similarly arrested for trespassing after entering Cheesecake Factory in the Queens Center mall, while ignoring current health guidelines in the city. Bosch, a military veteran, was also arrested in that group. An earlier protest on Monday by the same group outside the office of Mayor-Elect Eric Adams demanded an end to the mandates when Adams takes office in January.

Footage of the Burger King arrests has caused a stir on social media, where vaccine mandate critics have labeled the arrests as extreme and a potential sign of things to come elsewhere. Others questioned the amount of police deployed to handle the protesters in favor of dealing with arguably more serious crime.

There's a crime wave in New York City... so it makes perfect sense to send a dozen cops to the arrest a man for not showing a vaccine card in Burger King. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 28, 2021

Liberals are cheering this They were never anti-police The Vaccine Crackdowns Have Begun pic.twitter.com/s2YjpoqogF — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) December 28, 2021

The protesters still had their fair share of critics, with some suggesting getting the vaccine is a simple alternative to being arrested.

Is it elitist to say that anyone who’s willing to storm a Burger King to put a Whopper, fries, and a Coke in their stomach, but refuses to put a vaccine in their arm, is woefully misguided? https://t.co/gMQzNJ2NPC — ken olin (@kenolin1) December 28, 2021