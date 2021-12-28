 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2021 12:42
Greta Thunberg blasts portrayal of Joe Biden as ‘climate leader’

The teen activist has criticized the ‘strange’ portrayal of the US administration as leading on climate change
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). © Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Speaking to the Washington Post, Greta Thunberg has condemned President Biden for overseeing fossil fuel infrastructure expansion across the US despite having set ambitious climate goals that would see it hit net zero by 2050.

The wide-ranging interview saw Thunberg address international efforts to tackle climate change in the wake of COP26, which she had previously called a “failure” and a “PR event.” While accepting that the summit had been “a step forward,” the activist opined that it “doesn’t mean anything” unless nations “actually fulfil those ambitions.”

As for Biden, Thunberg said she rejected the idea that the US president was leading the world in addressing the threat posed by climate change, given the US was expanding its fossil fuel infrastructure.

I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what his administration is doing.

Seemingly frustrated by what she saw as the failure of politicians to address the climate issue, Thunberg noted how it was falling to “activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness” and flag the fact that “we are actually facing an emergency.”

The US has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deliver 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050. However, despite these ambitious goals, it has temporarily called for a global increase in oil production to balance out the rise in gas prices that has hampered its economic recovery from the pandemic.

