 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2021 11:14
HomeWorld News

Israel hit by ‘worst’ wildlife disaster

More than 5,000 wild cranes have died during a massive bird flu outbreak in Israel. Half a million chickens have had to be slaughtered
Israel hit by ‘worst’ wildlife disaster
FILE PHOTO: Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Hula Nature Reserve in Israel. November 17, 2020. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

An outbreak of avian flu in Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to cull as many as 500,000 poultry birds to contain what has been called the “worst blow to wildlife” in the country’s history.

The dead cranes were discovered on Sunday at the Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel. Local media outlets reported that some 25,000 cranes were thought to have landed this year at the popular reserve, which is situated along a major bird migration route.

Park rangers wearing hazardous-material suits have been pictured collecting thousands of carcasses from the Hula lake and other outlying areas at the reserve. Dozens of the birds were reportedly found to be sick nearly 10 days ago.

“Many of the birds are dead in the middle of the water body, so it’s difficult for them to be taken out,” Uri Naveh, a senior scientist at the Israel Parks and Nature Authority, told the news agency AP, adding that the cleanup situation was not yet under control and the team was looking for “other solutions.”

Fresh outbreaks of highly contagious bird flu confirmed in Europe
Read more
Fresh outbreaks of highly contagious bird flu confirmed in Europe

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with security advisers and health experts on Monday to discuss efforts to prevent the spread of the bird flu (H5N1). The prime minister’s office said in a statement that no human transmission had been reported so far.

Warning that the “extent of the damage was still unclear,” Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg described the outbreak as “the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history” in a tweet on Sunday.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority believes that the disease spread from the community of Moshav Margaliot on the border with Lebanon. The Times of Israel reported that a truck driver who delivered feed to the chicken coops there had then brought food to the Hula Reserve.

The Agriculture Ministry told the paper that the farmers in Margaliot had failed to report the outbreak when it was discovered, allowing it to “spread like wildfire.” The ministry also detected H5N1 hotspots in three other farming communities that have since been isolated.

A ministry spokesperson told AP that half a million chickens in the affected area were being culled to prevent the disease from spreading.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant EXPLAINER
Is the US really going to ban Russians from buying iPhones?
Is the US really going to ban Russians from buying iPhones? EXPLAINER
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies