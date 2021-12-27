 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2021 07:00
HomeWorld News

Anti-lockdown protesters bring ‘Sea of Lights’ to Vienna (VIDEO)

Opponents of compulsory vaccination and other strict Covid measures held a candlelight vigil in Austria’s capital, Vienna on Sunday after the authorities once again extended the lockdown for the unvaccinated.

Protesters marched through central Vienna with candles and lights, carrying signs that read, “When injustice becomes a right, resistance becomes a duty,” and “Stay away from our children.”

Between 2,000 and 4,000 people attended the gathering, according to Austrian media.

The ‘Sea of Lights’ rally was held in response to a demonstration of the same name in Vienna on December 19, when around 40,000 people gathered to honor the victims of the pandemic. Last week’s rally was organized on social media by supporters of vaccination, Heute newspaper said.

Overall, 18 protests against compulsory vaccination and other strict Covid measures were held across Austria on Sunday. The next major protest is expected on January 8.

Austria is the first EU country to introduce a general vaccination mandate, which will take effect on February 1, 2022. In the beginning of last week, the parliament extended lockdown restrictions for the unvaccinated for another 10 days.

“Omicron is probably just around the corner and will trigger a strong fifth wave,” President Alexander Van der Bellen tweeted at the time, urging the public to receive a third dose of the vaccine.

Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein also recommended receiving a booster shot. Austria cannot stop the Omicron variant, but “can gain time to prepare in the best possible way,” he told Austrian media.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Is the US really going to ban Russians from buying iPhones?
Is the US really going to ban Russians from buying iPhones? EXPLAINER
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies