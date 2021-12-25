 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 20:50
HomeWorld News

Indian PM Modi announces Covid-19 vaccination for teens

Young Indians aged between 15 and 18 will get a Covid-19 jab starting from January 3, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Healthcare workers and elderly people will also get booster shots early next year.
Indian PM Modi announces Covid-19 vaccination for teens
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Dibyangshu Sarkar

The vaccination campaign for minors aged over 15 will start on January 3, Modi said in a 15-minute-long speech announcing a set of new immunization initiatives that are to be launched in India early next year. The prime minister said that all frontline health workers would also be getting their “precautionary” vaccine doses – or booster shots – starting from January 10.

Elderly people with various pre-existing medical conditions would also be able to get their booster shots starting the same day as medical workers but only following a doctor’s prescription, he added. 

Countries cautioned on rush to vaccinate children
Read more
Countries cautioned on rush to vaccinate children

Modi also said that India’s scientists are working on a vaccine that can be used in the form of a nasal spray. The 1.38 billion-strong nation currently has three Covid-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use on its territory: Covaxin developed by India’s Bharat Biotech, Russia’s Sputnik V, and Covishield, which is in fact a version of the AstraZeneca jab manufactured by India’s Serum Institute.

“Today, more than 61% of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90% of the adult population has been given a single dose of the vaccine,” the prime minister said, praising the nation’s vaccination drive.

He also called on fellow citizens to exercise caution as he pointed to the new highly contagious Omicron variant that has been rapidly spreading throughout the world. However, he said that there was no need to panic as the nation was well prepared for a potential surge in new infections.

According to the prime minister, India has 1.8 million beds for Covid-19 patients, including 500,000 beds with oxygen support and 140,000 beds in intensive care units, as well as a total of 90,000 beds for minors.

A total of 77,032 active Covid-19 cases were registered in India on Saturday, according to the nation’s health ministry.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies