 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 16:25
HomeWorld News

Armed intruder detained at Windsor Castle where queen is spending Christmas

An armed intruder was arrested on Saturday on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is celebrating Christmas, Thames Valley Police say.
Armed intruder detained at Windsor Castle where queen is spending Christmas
© REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

The incident took place at around 8:30 on Christmas Day.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested and he remains in custody at this time,” police said in a statement.
The man is suspected of trespassing a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

WATCH: Crowd protesting against Covid restrictions breaches ITN building READ MORE: WATCH: Crowd protesting against Covid restrictions breaches ITN building

We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public,” Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said, adding that the royal family has been informed of the incident.

In April, two intruders were arrested after they scaled the fences at the Royal Lodge. Security breaches of this kind have taken place in other royal residences too, including Buckingham Palace in London.

This year, due to the pandemic, the queen has canceled the traditional Christmas celebration in Sandringham with her extended family, choosing instead to spend the holidays at Windsor Castle with her closest relatives. In her annual Christmas message, she paid tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies