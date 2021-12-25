Armed intruder detained at Windsor Castle where queen is spending Christmas

An armed intruder was arrested on Saturday on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is celebrating Christmas, Thames Valley Police say.

The incident took place at around 8:30 on Christmas Day.

“A 19-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested and he remains in custody at this time,” police said in a statement.

The man is suspected of trespassing a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

“We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public,” Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said, adding that the royal family has been informed of the incident.

In April, two intruders were arrested after they scaled the fences at the Royal Lodge. Security breaches of this kind have taken place in other royal residences too, including Buckingham Palace in London.

This year, due to the pandemic, the queen has canceled the traditional Christmas celebration in Sandringham with her extended family, choosing instead to spend the holidays at Windsor Castle with her closest relatives. In her annual Christmas message, she paid tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9.