 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 13:14
HomeWorld News

Yemeni rebels threaten Saudi Arabia with more attacks

Yemeni Houthi rebels fired rockets into Saudi Arabia on Friday, killing two people. The rebels threatened more cross-border attacks if Riyadh continues to drop bombs on the civil war-torn country.
Yemeni rebels threaten Saudi Arabia with more attacks
FILE PHOTO: Houthi rebels in Sanaa, Yemen, 2015. © Reuters/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al-Hammad, the spokesperson for the Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense, said that a projectile launched from Yemeni territory hit a shop in the southern Jizan Province, killing two people and wounding seven others with shrapnel. 

Ship carrying weapons for Yemeni rebels seized – US Navy
Read more
Ship carrying weapons for Yemeni rebels seized – US Navy

A spokesperson for the Yemeni Houthi rebels, Brigadier General Yehia Sarie, said on Saturday that three missiles were fired at “vital and sensitive” sites in Jizan, as quoted by Associated Press.

Houthi officials previously promised to retaliate against a Saudi airstrike in Yemen’s Al-Mahwit Province on Thursday.

The Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in the Yemeni civil war in 2015 on behalf of ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, said that it destroyed several drone and missile depots inside a rebel camp.

Houthis and allied media claimed that the airstrike occurred in a highly populated neighborhood, damaging homes, a children’s hospital, and a prison housing coalition fighters. Al Masirah TV reported that 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed or injured in the airstrike.

“The Saudi regime will be hit with painful operations as long as it persists and continues in its aggression and crimes,” Sarie said, as quoted by Al Masirah.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies