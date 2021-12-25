 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 08:18
HomeWorld News

Unvaxxed backpacker prompts stay-at-home orders during holidays

Hundreds of Australians were told to spend the rest of the Christmas season and New Year’s in quarantine after an unvaccinated French backpacker spread Covid-19 across state lines.
Unvaxxed backpacker prompts stay-at-home orders during holidays
FILE PHOTO: A drive-through Covid-19 testing site in Sydney, Australia, December 22, 2021. © Mohammad Farooq/AFP

Around 400 people who attended an event at the Perth Mess Hall in the suburb, Northbridge on Sunday must be tested and self-isolate for two weeks, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said at a news conference on Christmas Eve. This means that the people in question have to quarantine themselves until January 3.

More countries cutting booster intervals to 3 months
Read more
More countries cutting booster intervals to 3 months

The announcement came after five locally transmitted cases were recorded in the state on Friday, and two more on Saturday.

“It may be Omicron, but we suspect it’s Delta,” McGowan said, speaking about the variants of the coronavirus. 

The cluster of infections was traced to a 25-year-old unvaccinated French backpacker, dubbed ‘Case 1133’ by officials. The man went to Australia in January 2020 before the pandemic hit the country.

On December 12, the backpacker slipped into Perth from Queensland, just one hour before interstate border restrictions were tightened. He felt sick on Sunday, but was not tested until Wednesday. The infection was confirmed on Thursday.  

During his stay in Western Australia, the Frenchman visited several nightclubs and supermarkets, as well as a museum, 7NEWS reported.

Australia has been enforcing extremely strict lockdowns and quarantine rules as part of its zero-Covid strategy. The authorities allowed the entry of some vaccinated foreigners into the country this month, ending a nearly two-year ban on foreign arrivals.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies