 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 16:47
HomeWorld News

EU country set to outlaw smoking on beaches

Spain is set to introduce a nationwide ban on smoking on the country’s beaches, with offenders facing fines of up to €2,000 for breaches in what is believed to be the first nationwide restriction in Europe of its kind.
EU country set to outlaw smoking on beaches
© REUTERS / Borja Suarez

The new measure is part of the national Law on Waste and Contaminated Soil, which was approved by the Spanish Senate on Thursday and is considered by the government to be “one of the main pieces of legislation to promote the circular and low-carbon economy in Spain.

The amendment, introduced by the Greens, gives local authorities additional powers “to establish limitations on smoking on beaches” in order to reduce cigarette butt pollution – a major problem for the country’s vast coastline, which is a huge tourist draw.

Some Spanish regions, such as Barcelona and the Canary Islands, along with smaller areas in other European countries, have already outlawed smoking on beaches, but this is understood to be the first national ban of its kind in Europe.

News of the Senate’s approval comes just as an online petition asking the government to introduce measures targeting smoking on Spanish beaches garnered over 326,000 signatures.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies