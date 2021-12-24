 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 13:13
Iran gives reason for its latest war games

Iran’s top military officials have said that the country’s war games this week were a response to “Zionist empty threats,” claiming that if Israeli representatives were to step out of line, Tehran would “cut off their hands.”
An explosion is seen on the water surface behind a member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) during a joint military exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021 © IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking on Friday, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that this week’s Great Prophet 17 military drills were a success that highlighted Iran’s military might. 

“In this exercise, 16 missiles fired from different platforms hit a certain target accurately,” Bagheri told reporters on the sidelines of the drills’ final day. He claimed only a small fraction of the country’s missile capability was demonstrated.

In accompanying remarks, Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the drills were a response to empty threats made by arch-foe Israel. “If the officials of this regime do a damn thing, we will cut off their hands,” Salami stated.

Brigadier General Nilforoushan, a spokesman for the war games, also contended that the drills had gone to plan, claiming that electronic warfare operations succeeded in suppressing the hypothetical enemy air defense shield.

The five-day military exercise began on Monday with an air defense drill over the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the early hours of the morning. The war games, as a whole, involved ground, naval, and air force units from the IRGC.

