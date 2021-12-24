 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 11:37
HomeWorld News

Austria names profession for which 4th Covid jab is advised

Austria’s National Vaccination Board has recommended administering a fourth Covid-19 vaccine to people working in healthcare, but admitted there wasn’t enough data to recommend universal fourth shots.
Austria names profession for which 4th Covid jab is advised
(FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

In updated guidance published late Thursday, the National Vaccination Board said that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was putting healthcare professions at increased exposure to the deadly virus. 

“In view of an imminent Omicron wave, (a fourth vaccination) can be offered in high-risk areas (e.g., exposed health care personnel) and in systemically critical areas from six months after the third vaccination,” the board said.

The vaccine group suggested shots could be given “off label” – or without regulatory approval – to healthcare workers and others in critical sectors after medical consultation.

They noted that there is a lack of evidence, but their suggestion is made on the basis of assumption. “There is still no evidence that this additional vaccination can prevent infections. However, it can be assumed that serious illnesses can be prevented,” it said.

On Wednesday, Austria said it would tighten restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant from December 27. The move comes following a fourth national lockdown in November and an ongoing lockdown for the unvaccinated.

Austria has also become the first country to announce the mandatory vaccination of all citizens from February.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies