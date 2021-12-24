Unabomber moved to medical facility from prison

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski, who is currently serving eight life sentences, has been transferred to a federal medical center in North Carolina, the US prison authorities have announced.

“Theodore John Kaczynski is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Butner,” the BOP said in a statement on Thursday.

Kaczynski was moved to a medical facility on December 14, the agency added, without expanding on the 79-year-old’s condition.

FMC Butner, located in Granville County, northeast of the city of Durham, currently hosts 771 prisoners with various health complications.

The facility is equipped to provide patients with services in oncology, surgery, neurodiagnostics, and dialysis, among other things.

Kaczynski had been held in a maximum-security prison since 1998 after pleading guilty to sending 16 bombs by mail, which killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the US between 1978 and 1995.

The FBI nicknamed him the ‘Unabomber’ because his early targets were universities and airlines.

In his diaries, Kaczynski wrote that he “had fantasies of killing the kind of people” he hated, including government officials, police officers, computer scientists, and “the rowdy type of college students.”