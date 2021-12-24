 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 09:19
Apple employees urged to stage walkout on Christmas Eve

A group fighting for the rights of Apple employees has called on workers to walk out on Christmas Eve, and asked customers to refrain from shopping for Apple products on that day.
An Apple store in New York City, US, September 2021. © Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

Apple Together, a group of organizers inside the company, said workers are demanding “a respectful workplace,” paid sick leave, “proper mental healthcare,” and better protection during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The group urged customers not to buy Apple products on Christmas Eve. “Demand that Apple upholds its image with your wallet. Don’t shop in stores. Don’t shop online,” Apple Together said in a statement on Twitter.

It is unclear how many employees will participate in the walkout. According to 9to5mac.com, while some corporate employees will be off on Christmas Eve and during the Christmas weekend, many of the company’s retail workers are scheduled to work.

In June, around 80 employees wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, demanding that more workers be allowed to work remotely rather than be forced to return to their offices, according to The Verge.  

In August, a group of Apple employees launched a website to gather stories about harassment and discrimination at work. The company’s “culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress,” the website said.

