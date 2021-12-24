Apple employees urged to stage walkout on Christmas Eve

A group fighting for the rights of Apple employees has called on workers to walk out on Christmas Eve, and asked customers to refrain from shopping for Apple products on that day.

Apple Together, a group of organizers inside the company, said workers are demanding “a respectful workplace,” paid sick leave, “proper mental healthcare,” and better protection during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group urged customers not to buy Apple products on Christmas Eve. “Demand that Apple upholds its image with your wallet. Don’t shop in stores. Don’t shop online,” Apple Together said in a statement on Twitter.

Calling all Apple workers and patrons!Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196.Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021

It is unclear how many employees will participate in the walkout. According to 9to5mac.com, while some corporate employees will be off on Christmas Eve and during the Christmas weekend, many of the company’s retail workers are scheduled to work.

In June, around 80 employees wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, demanding that more workers be allowed to work remotely rather than be forced to return to their offices, according to The Verge.

In August, a group of Apple employees launched a website to gather stories about harassment and discrimination at work. The company’s “culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress,” the website said.