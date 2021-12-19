US air defenses intercept rockets targeting Baghdad’s Green Zone - media

Several rockets hit Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone hosting the US-led military coalition's facilities as well as the US embassy. The rockets were reportedly shot down by the US-installed defense systems.

Two rockets were launched towards the Green Zone on Sunday morning local time, Iraqi state media reported, citing security sources.

Footage posted on social media purportedly shows the moment the projectiles were intercepted by the air defense systems, scrambled to respond to the threat.

JUST IN - Rocket attack: U.S. air defenses engage targets over the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq.pic.twitter.com/RU8WN5QVkP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 19, 2021

The new rocket attack comes as the December 31 deadline for the US combat troops to withdraw from the country inches closer. Last month, Baghdad denied reports that the Western troops would be allowed to stay beyond that date, dismissing speculation of the deadline extension as “inaccurate”

Upon the end of the combat mission, the remaining coalition forces would switch to training, advising and assisting Iraqi troops.

While the change of the US-led coalition forces’ role in the country has been billed as the “withdrawal” of the foreign troops, Reuters reported last week, citing security officials, that the formal conclusion of the mission would have “little difference” on the number of the US troops stationed in Iraq.

Last week, top US commander for the Middle East, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, revealed that the Pentagon does not plan to put a lid on its military operations in Iraq, saying that the US forces would provide air support for the Iraqi troops taking on the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants.

