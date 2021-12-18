Fake gynecologist tricked women into online vaginal examinations

Italian investigators are dealing with a case of sexual abuse in which a man posed as a gynecologist to get a close look at the genitals of dozens of women. The suspect arranged examinations online.

The man contacted the women, telling them he was aware of the results of their intimate medical tests. Having obtained the victims’ personal data from websites, the 40-year-old suspect told the women they had been diagnosed with severe vaginal infections, requiring further check-ups, Italian prosecutors believe.

With the knowledge of such personal data as his victims’ names, dates of birth, phone numbers, and medical histories, the fake gynecologist tricked patients into online consultations. He requested video calls through platforms including Zoom, asking victims to show him their private parts to confirm the diagnosis, local media reported this week.

Over 400 women across Italy have been targeted.

While some deceived women underwent online examinations by the fake doctor, others got suspicious and filed complaints with local police. One of the women, apparently targeted by the man in question, shared her experience in a post on social media, which resulted in commenters describing similar experiences, according to media reports.

This week, the prosecutor’s office instructed police to search the suspect’s house. Smartphones and memory cards were seized, Italian media reported, adding that the investigation into the case classified as sexual violence is ongoing. Reports added that the story “has similarities” to a case of the “Bari gynecologist,” who has been under house arrest since late November, accused of sexual violence against at least two patients.