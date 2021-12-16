 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU greenlights new Covid treatments

16 Dec, 2021 18:11
Get short URL
EU greenlights new Covid treatments
© Daniel LEAL / AFP
The European Medicines Agency has approved two new Covid-19 treatments: an antibody medication and an arthritis drug that turned out to be able to “reduce” the inflammation associated with the virus.

The first drug, Xevudy, produced by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology was recommended for treating the virus in adults and adolescents older than 12 who weigh at least 40 kilograms and ”who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe.”

Xevudy is the third monoclonal antibody treatment approved for use in the EU after Regkirona and Ronapreve.

China approves first antibody Covid treatment READ MORE: China approves first antibody Covid treatment

The second drug, Kineret, is produced by Swedish company Sobi and is an immunosuppressive medicine currently used for treatment of inflammatory conditions.

In Covid-19 patients, the medicine is considered to reduce the inflammation associated with [the virus] and thus decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure,” the EMA said.

It is recommended for adult Covid patients with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen and “who are at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.”

The regulator has so far approved six Covid-19 treatments, including the newest additions to the list. It is also currently considering the approval of several other treatments in its bid to lessen the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Those under consideration include Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio.

On Thursday, the head of the UK's antiviral taskforce said he expected both of these drugs to be available for use there over the winter period.

According to the European Commission, the Omicron variant will become dominant in the EU by mid-January.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies