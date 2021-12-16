 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Children fall to their death in freak inflatable castle accident

16 Dec, 2021 05:36
Get short URL
Children fall to their death in freak inflatable castle accident
Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania © Facebook / Hillcrest Primary School
Two children were killed and several others injured after an inflatable bouncy castle at a school in Tasmania, Australia was swept up by a strong wind and dropped from 10 meters.

A strong wind event caused the inflatable bouncy castle at Hillcrest Primary School to “lift into the air,” and several school children “fell from a height of about 10 metres” on Thursday morning, killing two, according to Tasmania Police.

Several children are reportedly in critical condition and were transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Tasmania Police Commander Debbie Williams called the accident “a very tragic event” and said there was “no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene.”

The school closed immediately after the accident and photographs taken by ABC News showed responding police officers struggling emotionally at the scene.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement on Thursday, offering his prayers to “the family and friends of the children who lost their lives, the injured, the first responders and all those who witnessed this deeply distressing event.”

“My heart is breaking for all those impacted by the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania today,” he wrote.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies