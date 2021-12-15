WATCH: Fire engulfs police college in Rome

A huge blaze has broken out at a school for Italy’s national gendarmerie in Rome, with one person reportedly injured. Footage from the scene shows much of the building engulfed in flames.

A fire swept through the school of the Carabinieri Salvo D’Acquisto in the Tor di Quinto area of Rome on Wednesday. A column of black smoke could be seen rising into the sky above the scene and was visible from several kilometers away.

The fire broke out at 12:25pm local time (11:25am GMT), and it’s not yet clear what caused the fire. It is understood that the blaze started in a room used as guest accomodation.

Rome’s police have set up a perimeter around the school and are redirecting traffic.

One carabiniere was injured in the blaze, according to local media. He has been transported to the Sant’Andrea hospital, but his condition does not appear to be serious.

One of the men present in the building was forced to jump from a window on the first floor to avoid being trapped by the blaze, local media reported. It is unclear whether this was the same individual who was taken to hospital.