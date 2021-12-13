NZ says ‘yes’ to 25-person orgies as part of new Covid rules

New Zealand’s prime minister has given some Kiwis an early Christmas present as she announced that newly relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, based on a ‘traffic light system’, allow for orgies of up to 25 people.

Speaking in an interview with New Zealand’s Seven Sharp on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the traffic light system, which is being implemented as the country reopens from strict Covid-19 measures, would allow for the most intimate of gatherings.

Having been asked to explain some of the finer details of the traffic light system, Ardern confirmed that everything from dating to sex parties is back on the table. “I can confirm that Tinder liaisons have reopened,” she stated, adding, “it’s not strictly embedded in the traffic light system but um, it is a given, up to 25 actually, in a red area.”

yeah, but did your PM go on national television to officially announce that *checks notes* orgies can resume? pic.twitter.com/cG4YyIvEZT — Calliope Ryder (@callioperyder) December 10, 2021

New Zealand moved to a traffic light system with freedoms based on whether people live in red, amber or green areas. The decision came despite global fears about the Omicron variant, which partially evades vaccine-induced immunity.

The country has had some of the strictest Covid-19 rules in the world during the pandemic and retains tough border restrictions. Ardern has said the authorities are working hard to avoid introducing the Omicron variant into the country.