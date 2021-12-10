Massive fire, explosions rock Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

A large fire, followed by multiple explosions, has erupted at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The incident was reportedly centered at a weaponry stockpile allegedly belonging to the Hamas militant group.

The fire erupted at the Burj el-Shemali camp located just outside the southern Lebanese city of Tyre late on Friday. The camp is the second-largest settlement of 12 Palestinian refugee camps scattered across the country.

Unverified footage from the scene circulating online shows a building engulfed in flames, with a subsequent explosion sending a massive mushroom-shaped plume of smoke into the air. The shockwave apparently broke windows in buildings nearby as well.

أنفجار مستودع أسلحة في مخيم البرج الشمالي في صور pic.twitter.com/ctfdbjHLsD — Von Justav (@Von3Juv3VJSH31) December 10, 2021

Several smaller explosions were also heard during the blaze, another video from the scene purports to show.

#عاجل|| إنفجار كبير في مخيم البرج الشمالي للاجئين الفلسطينيين من #لبنان، الله يلطف بأهلنا هناك.. pic.twitter.com/BrOoyJYDng — أدهم أبو سلمية #فلسطين 🇵🇸 (@adham922) December 10, 2021

The fire prompted an evacuation of nearby buildings, with multiple emergency crew deployed to battle the flames.

The building affected was reportedly housing a weaponry depot, run by Hamas. Several people were killed and injured as a result of the incident, the state-funded National News Agency reported, without giving an exact tally.