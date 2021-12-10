 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Massive fire, explosions rock Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

10 Dec, 2021 20:56
Massive fire, explosions rock Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
A rescue team's vehicle is seen at the Palestinian camp where an explosion took place in Tyre, Lebanon on December 10, 2021. © Reuters / Ali Hankir
A large fire, followed by multiple explosions, has erupted at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The incident was reportedly centered at a weaponry stockpile allegedly belonging to the Hamas militant group.

The fire erupted at the Burj el-Shemali camp located just outside the southern Lebanese city of Tyre late on Friday. The camp is the second-largest settlement of 12 Palestinian refugee camps scattered across the country.

Unverified footage from the scene circulating online shows a building engulfed in flames, with a subsequent explosion sending a massive mushroom-shaped plume of smoke into the air. The shockwave apparently broke windows in buildings nearby as well.

Several smaller explosions were also heard during the blaze, another video from the scene purports to show.

The fire prompted an evacuation of nearby buildings, with multiple emergency crew deployed to battle the flames.

The building affected was reportedly housing a weaponry depot, run by Hamas. Several people were killed and injured as a result of the incident, the state-funded National News Agency reported, without giving an exact tally.

