 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Man arrested in error over Khashoggi killing describes ‘zoo-like’ detention

9 Dec, 2021 17:27
Get short URL
Man arrested in error over Khashoggi killing describes ‘zoo-like’ detention
© Jean-Pierre REY / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
A Saudi national who was mistakenly arrested over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and later released has compared his time in French custody with being an animal “in a zoo.”

In an interview with Saudi broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya TV, Khalid al-Otaibi said that after his arrest in France on Tuesday, he was kept in a glass-walled room with bad ventilation and was monitored by law enforcement.

They were watching me like I was in a zoo,” he claimed.

Al-Otaibi, whose arrest at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport was an unfortunate case of mistaken identity, added that the place of detention was so “uncomfortable” that he was not able to sleep. He said the water provided to him was “undrinkable” and served “in a dirty glass,” and the use of mobile phones was prohibited.

Falsely arrested ‘Khashoggi killer’ released in France – media READ MORE: Falsely arrested ‘Khashoggi killer’ released in France – media

He was released on Wednesday after his true identity was ascertained and he has since returned home to Saudi Arabia. Al-Otaibi noted that the Saudi embassy had provided him support and even found a “great French lawyer” to deal with his case.

Saudi dissident and columnist for The Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2018. The assassination is widely believed to have been ordered by the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. The royal has denied any involvement in the killing, which Riyadh has said was carried out by a group of rogue agents, who, according to the country’s statements, have since been punished.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies