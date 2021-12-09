 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Farmers end year-long protest

9 Dec, 2021 15:25
Get short URL
Farmers end year-long protest
Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the controversial farm laws. © Reuters / Anushree Fadnavis
Indian farmers who have been staging a year-long protest in New Delhi announced on Thursday that they are ending their demonstrations after the government U-turned on controversial farm legislation.

Announcing the decision, Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior farm union leader, stated that the group has “received a letter from the government” in which they “conceded to our requests.”

Among the successes claimed by the farmers are an assurance from the government to guarantee prices for all produce, and confirmation that all legal action against the protesters will be dropped.

Read more
Government U-turns on controversial law that sparked massive rallies Government U-turns on controversial law that sparked massive rallies

This follows a government climbdown last month over three agriculture laws that originally sparked the protests. The bills, which sought to deregulate the agricultural industry and open up markets, were opposed by farmers who claimed it would leave them at the mercy of large corporations on the pricing of their produce.

Despite ending their long-running protests in India’s capital, the farmers warned that they will review the progress the government has made on its assurances on January 15.

Threatening potential future action, Gurnam Singh Charuni, another farm union leader, stated “we will resume our protests if the government moves away from the assurance.”

The government will now establish a panel of farmers and officials to ensure Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), otherwise known as guaranteed rates, are established for all produce, according to the letter, Reuters reported. Currently, the only items covered by MSPs are rice and wheat.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies