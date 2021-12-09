‘Weather bomb’ from the Atlantic affects tens of thousands (VIDEOS)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Dec, 2021 14:08
Newhaven Lighthouse during Storm Barra in Newhaven, southern England on December 7, 2021. © Glyn Kirk / AFP
Violent gusts of over 150 kilometers per hour disrupted everyday lives across Ireland and Scotland, as Storm Barra hit and left people without power.

The storm from the Atlantic, which broke earlier in the week, tore through numerous regions of the UK and Ireland for at least two days. Dubbed the “weather bomb” by forecasters, it cut off power for at least 38,000 homes and businesses, flooded dozens of properties, caused structural damage, and downed trees. 

The Irish Meteorological Service warned of “danger to life.”

The severe and damaging winds hit while parts of the UK were still recovering from the previous Storm Arwen. Barra’s strongest gusts reached a speed of 156kmh (97mph) off the coast of west Cork in the Republic of Ireland. The average speed of winds was around 110kmh (68mph). 

Red and orange weather alerts were announced, prompting school and childcare facility closures in several areas, including in Dublin. People were warned to stay inside and away from coasts.

However, despite warnings of the weather bomb’s threat, emergency teams received reports of storm-watchers even in status red areas. 

Some took the storm, reportedly named after a popular weather presenter in Ireland, Barra Best, truly in their stride. 

