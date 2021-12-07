 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Most children’s classic books are ‘sexist’ & ‘racist' – study

7 Dec, 2021 13:02
Get short URL
Most children’s classic books are ‘sexist’ & ‘racist' – study
'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937) © Disney
The majority of popular children’s books should be removed from shelves, as they are “outdated,” “sexist,” “racist,” and written from a “white male” perspective, a new study suggests.

The world represented in children’s books reflects predominantly middle class, heterosexual, male heroes and characters,” reads the report of Dr Helen Adam and Laurie Harper from Edith Cowan University in Western Australia.

According to the research, published recently in The Australian Educational Researcher, 90% of the books read in Australian and US day-care centers “promoted traditional, binary and stereotypical viewpoints of gender and gender roles” – something that Adam and Harper describe as “concerning.”

Canadian school board halts BOOK BURNING project aimed at ‘reconciliation’ amid controversy over adviser’s native roots READ MORE: Canadian school board halts BOOK BURNING project aimed at ‘reconciliation’ amid controversy over adviser’s native roots

The authors of the study claim that, for example, illustrations in “Harry the Dirty Dog” “show bias towards male representation and stereotypes of men,” while the very idea of “promoting gender-neutral or inclusive occupational opportunities” in a book called “I want to be a police officer” is compromised with males outnumbering females 15-to-three.

Dr Adam has consistently exposed the “negative impact” of traditional literature and films on children’s development. In her earlier studies she criticized Dr Seuss’ books for portraying minority cultures “in stereotypical or exotic ways and often in subservient roles to white characters.

She also blasts Disney’s favorites for instigating racism and gender stereotypes, calling Snow White an example of “a dependent woman.”

The researcher recommends replacing the “outdated” classics with “more inclusive” books, written within the last 20 to 30 years. Adam’s advice, however, left many readers unimpressed with some calling her a “leftist academic handwringer” and even “insane.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies