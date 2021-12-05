 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 13 killed, scores injured in violent volcano eruption

5 Dec, 2021 04:11
Houses are seen covered by volcanic ash spewed out of Mount Semeru, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia December 5, 2021© Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS
Over a dozen people were killed and nearly 100 residents were injured after a volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Java. The eruption, which occurred during a rainstorm, saw mud flows cutting off roads and destroying homes.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) has confirmed the death of 13 people as result of the eruption of Semeru volcano that began spewing ash on Saturday, blocking the sun completely at one point.

The eruption coincided with heavy rains, and saw ash turning into thick mud and obliterating a key bridge and homes on its path. Gladak Perak Bridge, a local landmark connecting two villages, was reported to have been completely destroyed by the mudflows.

The village of Sumberwuluh located close to the volcano was hit the hardest. Footage posted online shows deserted houses reduced to piles of debris. Most of the villagers were evacuated to a temporary shelter. Overall, over 900 people have been evacuated from the area.

Some 98 people, including two pregnant women, suffered injuries in the eruption. The majority of those hospitalized were treated for burns.

