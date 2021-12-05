At least 13 killed, scores injured in violent volcano eruption

Over a dozen people were killed and nearly 100 residents were injured after a volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Java. The eruption, which occurred during a rainstorm, saw mud flows cutting off roads and destroying homes.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) has confirmed the death of 13 people as result of the eruption of Semeru volcano that began spewing ash on Saturday, blocking the sun completely at one point.

The eruption coincided with heavy rains, and saw ash turning into thick mud and obliterating a key bridge and homes on its path. Gladak Perak Bridge, a local landmark connecting two villages, was reported to have been completely destroyed by the mudflows.

#volcano#eruption Mount #Semeru erupts Java island #Indonesia. The state of the Gladak Perak bridge connecting Lumajang - Malang is cut off pic.twitter.com/n3P0Pc6hpb — Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) December 4, 2021

The village of Sumberwuluh located close to the volcano was hit the hardest. Footage posted online shows deserted houses reduced to piles of debris. Most of the villagers were evacuated to a temporary shelter. Overall, over 900 people have been evacuated from the area.

Salah satu rumah warga yang terkena dampak erupsi gunung Semeru di daerah lumajang pic.twitter.com/joBmT1FEYO — Burhan Ar (@MBurhanuddin3) December 4, 2021

Some 98 people, including two pregnant women, suffered injuries in the eruption. The majority of those hospitalized were treated for burns.