Heart inflammation risk in Pfizer and Moderna jabs evaluated

The European Medicines Agency's safety committee has confirmed a “very rare” risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in individuals who've had the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid vaccines, having conducted large Europe-wide studies.

The data, released following the latest meeting of the European regulator’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), backed up previous concerns about the potential risk posed by the Covid vaccines.

Both myocarditis and pericarditis are deemed “very rare” in recipients of the Comirnaty jab, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, and Spikevax, previously known as the Moderna vaccine.

The two conditions were previously added to the side-effects list of the vaccines.

While the research showed there was an increased risk of myocarditis in young males, overall it was assessed that cases are likely to only affect up to one in 10,000 vaccinated individuals.

The two conditions that can develop are both inflammatory conditions of the heart and can result in a range of symptoms, such as breathlessness, irregular heartbeat and chest pain.

Despite this confirmation of the low risk posed by taking the vaccine, the EMA remained confident that the benefits of all approved Covid vaccines outweigh the risks, including potential jab-related illnesses or complications. Regardless of the health concerns, officials were clear that the evidence shows taking the jab can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus.

The agency stated in a press release that it will continue to monitor the situation and will update citizens if there is a change in the risk assessment.