 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

World's biggest Omicron outbreak suspected after Christmas party

2 Dec, 2021 15:07
Get short URL
World's biggest Omicron outbreak suspected after Christmas party
© Facebook / Louise Restaurant & Bar
Up to 60 people were infected with Covid-19 at a corporate Christmas party in Norway attended by a recent arrival from South Africa. Medical experts said they fear the cause could be the new super-mutant Omicron variant.

If the Omicron diagnosis is confirmed, it would be the world’s largest outbreak of the new coronavirus strain to date. Some 120 employees of Scatec, a renewable energy company, had gathered for a Christmas party at the Louise Restaurant and Bar in Norway’s capital Oslo last Friday. 

Read more
Omicron-infected concertgoer exposes some 2,000 to threat Omicron-infected concertgoer exposes some 2,000 to threat

One of the guests had just returned from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was recently discovered, broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday. However, it’s not yet clear if this person has an Omicron infection or if they were ‘patient zero’ in the Christmas party-related cases.

The employees reportedly partied in a closed room, before later mingling with other people as the restaurant turned into a nightclub. 

The party turned super-spreader event resulted in up to 60 people being infected with the coronavirus, local health officials told reporters. Most of them were Scatec employees, but several others unrelated to the company also fell sick. 

“We have not had it definitively confirmed, but there are very strong indications that it is Omicron in this outbreak,” Jorum Thaulow, who heads the infection tracking team in western Oslo, told Avisa Oslo.

At least 41 of those infected were Oslo residents, Thaulow said, adding that they were told to self-isolate for seven days. Their close contacts also have to quarantine for ten days if they show symptoms. 

The assistant chief infection control doctor in Frogner District, Tine Ravlo, also indicated that the infections were likely Omicron. She said the samples from the partygoers have been sent for sequencing to confirm the Covid strain involved. 

As of Wednesday, some 60 confirmed Omicron cases have been reported by a dozen European countries. The EU health agency ECDC warned on Thursday that, according to its mathematical models, the new mutated strain “could cause over half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU/EEA within the next few months."

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies