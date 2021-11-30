Germany’s next head wants MPs to decide on mandatory vaccination by year’s end
It is important for Germany to introduce “general compulsory vaccination,” Scholz told a meeting between the federal government officials and the heads of the German states on Tuesday. He also called on MPs to come forward with a “cross-faction initiative” to set things in motion and which should be “introduced quickly.”
Scholz also said that as an MP himself he would agree to such a measure.
According to the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which Scholz belongs to, mandatory vaccination should be introduced once “everyone has a realistic chance of being vaccinated twice.” The party believes such a time might come in early February 2022.