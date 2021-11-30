Metaverse deal: Virtual mega yacht sold for $650K

A yacht featuring two helipads, a hot tub, and a DJ booth has been sold for a whopping $650,000 in the Sandbox virtual gaming world. The identity of the Metaflower Super Mega Yacht’s buyer is unknown.

Last week, metaverse developer Republic Realm reported that it had successfully sold the Metaflower Super Mega Yacht for 149 ETH (Ethereum), a figure equivalent to $650,000.

With the sale, the digital yacht became the most expensive NFT (non-fungible token) asset in The Sandbox – a metaverse built using the Ethereum blockchain, which allows players to gather digital collectibles, create their own games, and monetize their playing experience.

Congrats to the new owner of The Metaflower NFT Super Mega Yacht on making metaverse NFT history. This auction marks the highest price paid for a @TheSandboxGame NFT asset at 149 ETH ($650,000), and an exciting time for every member of the Fantasy Community. pic.twitter.com/Nl0278JbOT — Republic Realm (@joinrepublic_re) November 24, 2021

The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht’s anonymous owner will benefit from its digital DJ booth, two helicopter landing pads, and hot tub in the so-called “Fantasy Islands.” The developer describes the archipelago as a “luxury real estate development project of 100 NFT private islands.”

Republic Realm has even created a backstory for the digital “island paradise,” noting the legend of a lady pirate poet named Agadora Humphries who settled on the archipelago before embarking on the creation of her utopia.

“Today, 100 lucky island owners live in her magical dream paradise,” the developer said. “They are building a utopia in the metaverse on their private islands, a utopia governed for the people, by the people.”

Digital real estate on the collection of islands reportedly sold out in under 24 hours and had an entry price of 63.9 ETH (approximately $280,000).

Earlier in November, a piece of virtual real estate was sold for the equivalent of $2.43 million in the online world of Decentraland.

The metaverse market is expected to grow further as tech giants, including Meta (formerly Facebook) Microsoft, and Nvidia Omniverse push forward into the sector.