4 killed & 19 injured as massive storm batters Istanbul

At least four people were killed and a further 19 injured – some seriously – after severe weather struck the Turkish city of Istanbul on Monday, local authorities have announced.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, one foreign national and three Turkish citizens have died, while three of the 19 injured remain in a serious condition.

“We are praying for God’s mercy for those who have lost their lives, sending condolences to their relatives, and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured,” reads the statement.

Istanbul has been battling severe weather since the early hours of Monday, with social media filled with terrifying videos of wind-shorn roofs, wrecked buildings, fallen trees, overturned cars, and flying debris.

Seems all the newly built verandas, balcony window structures cannot resist the extreme whirlwind of #lodos in #Istanbul The governors office issued a warning last night and this morning but nothing prepared the city for this type of #windstorm#Fırtınapic.twitter.com/uPEESW0MNs — Güldenay Sonumut (@Guldenay007) November 29, 2021

The Bosphorus strait has been closed to maritime traffic and ferry services have been suspended.

The storm has also prompted the cancelation of several Istanbul-bound flights.

Jako nevrijeme danas pogodilo je Tursku. Nažalost, za sada je poginulo 3 osobe a 9 je povrijeđeno.Na snimku vidimo kako jak vjetar ruši ovu veliku sahat kulu u Istanbulu.Da Allah Uzvišeni pomogne i sačuva našu braću i sestre u Turskoj. 🇹🇷 🤲#istanbul#turkiye#wind#stormpic.twitter.com/z7jPtw35dT — Republika Turska (@RepublikaTurska) November 29, 2021

Reports of damage have also come in from other regions of the country, with storm warnings remaining in place for Tuesday.