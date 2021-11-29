 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 killed & 19 injured as massive storm batters Istanbul

29 Nov, 2021 16:02
4 killed & 19 injured as massive storm batters Istanbul
© Telegram / RT
At least four people were killed and a further 19 injured – some seriously – after severe weather struck the Turkish city of Istanbul on Monday, local authorities have announced.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, one foreign national and three Turkish citizens have died, while three of the 19 injured remain in a serious condition.

We are praying for God’s mercy for those who have lost their lives, sending condolences to their relatives, and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured,” reads the statement.

Istanbul has been battling severe weather since the early hours of Monday, with social media filled with terrifying videos of wind-shorn roofs, wrecked buildings, fallen trees, overturned cars, and flying debris.

The Bosphorus strait has been closed to maritime traffic and ferry services have been suspended.

The storm has also prompted the cancelation of several Istanbul-bound flights.

Reports of damage have also come in from other regions of the country, with storm warnings remaining in place for Tuesday.

