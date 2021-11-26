 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Students killed in Kosovo bus shooting

26 Nov, 2021 20:19
FILE PHOTO. © REUTERS/Laura Hasani
Three people, including at least one teenage student, were killed in the breakaway Serbian province of Kosovo when one or several gunmen opened fire on a bus. 

A bus driver and two passengers were killed on Friday when unknown assailants attacked the bus they were traveling on in the ethnic Albanian-majority village of Glodjane in the municipality of Decani, localnews site Koha reported. 

Besnik Ibraj, Chief of Emergency in the nearby city of Pec, confirmed three deaths, while Koha put the death toll at four, two of whom it reported were teenage students. Former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj said that two students were killed, and that he was “saddened by the criminal attack.”

Two other passengers on the bus were reportedly injured.

The municipality of Decani, like most of the province of Kosovo, is now majority ethnic-Albanian, although it is home to several important religious sites to the Orthodox Serbs. During the Kosovo War of 1998-1999, it was a stronghold of the anti-Serb militia known as the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). Following the war and Kosovo’s split from Serbia in 2008, the area has been rebuilt with funding from western NGOs.

