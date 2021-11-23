Сonsumers can now order cannabis via Uber Eats app

People in Ontario have the opportunity to make click-and-collect orders of marijuana via the Uber Eats app after the food delivery service entered partnership with a legal cannabis retailer.

“Consumers can place orders from Tokyo Smoke's flower collection and unique accessories on the Uber Eats app, and then pick up their purchase at the respective Tokyo Smoke stores,” the companies said in a statement announcing the partnership, which is the first of its kind.

They promise that orders will be ready within an hour of being placed. Any person making an order must confirm their legal age first. Tokyo Smoke, whose master franchisor in Ontario is Katz Group in partnership with brand owner Canopy Growth Corporation, has 56 stores in Ontario, including 13 in Toronto.

Uber Eats and Tokyo Smoke underline that their partnership will contribute to the fight against the illegal sales of marijuana, which, according to official statistics, accounts for over 40% of all nonmedical cannabis sales in Canada.

Uber Eats has even further-reaching plans.

“When Canadian cannabis laws evolve to include delivery, options like Uber Eats are expected to help decrease impaired driving and improve safety on the road,” reads the statement.

Recent research from UK-based consulting company Public First shows that 14% of cannabis users have driven a car within two hours of consuming weed.

Ontario’s authorities allowed delivery and pickup of cannabis during the Covid-19 pandemic. In October, legislation was proposed to make this initiative permanent, but it has not been passed yet.

