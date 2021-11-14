Protest in Austria as government mulls lockdown for unvaccinated (VIDEO)

Protesters in Salzburg, Austria’s fourth-largest city, denounced a regional plan to ban the unvaccinated from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons. The government will decide whether to make the ban nationwide on Sunday.

People marched to the regional office of the national broadcaster ORF on Saturday afternoon, denouncing “compulsory vaccination” and the “lying media.” More than 1,000 people took part in the protest, according to police.

A large black banner with the word ‘Revolution’ was carried, as well as signs reading “Freedom” and “‘No’ Remains ‘No.’”

The Austrian government will decide on Sunday whether to impose a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, to ease the pressure on hospitals and ICUs. On Saturday, President Alexander Van der Bellen said the situation will deteriorate further unless urgent measures are taken.

The regions hit hardest by Covid-19, Upper Austria and Salzburg, say they will ban those without a vaccination certificate from leaving home for non-essential reasons starting from Monday.

At the moment, the unvaccinated and people without proof of recent recovery from the coronavirus cannot visit certain events and businesses, such as hair salons.

