 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

11 Nov, 2021 10:05
Get short URL
Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns
Iranian students hold anti-Israeli placards and Iranian flags during a rally outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran November 4, 2009. © Reuters / Caren Firouz
Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv’s destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened.

He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it.

Should Israel make any mistake in its dealings with Tehran, Iran will only speed up its eradication, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh warned.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies