Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv’s destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened.

He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it.

Should Israel make any mistake in its dealings with Tehran, Iran will only speed up its eradication, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh warned.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW