Poland warns of possible ‘armed’ escalation over migrant border crisis

Warsaw has warned of a potential “armed” escalation at its border with Belarus, stating that up to 4,000 migrants have already massed there and blaming Minsk’s “special services” for orchestrating a border breach.

The ongoing migrant crisis at the Belarusian border could devolve into an “armed” escalation, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters.

“We expect that there may be an escalation of this type of action on the Polish border in the near future, which will be of an armed nature,” he said, blaming “people linked to Belarusian special services” for organizing the border breach attempt.

An estimated 3,000-4,000 migrants have already amassed at the border on the Belarusian side. Over 10,000 more are believed to be elsewhere in Belarus and are also preparing to cross into Poland, the official added.

