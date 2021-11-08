French policeman injured in stabbing in Cannes – interior minister

A stabbing incident occurred in Cannes, France in which the assailant injured a police officer, the interior minister said. The attacker was “neutralized” by other officers.

“I am going there immediately” to offer support for the national police and the city, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet announcing the news.

The incident was also reported by Cannes Mayor David Lisnard, who said the attack happened near the central police station. The male attacker was injured after an officer shot him, the mayor said.

A BFM source in the police told the outlet that the knife-armed man opened the door of a police vehicle parked in front of the station and proceeded to stab one of the three officers inside. One of the officers shot him as he went around the car and tried to attack the second target.

The attacker allegedly said something about “the Prophet,” the source said. The officer who was stabbed was reportedly partially protected by his ballistic vest.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW