‘We did it!’ Australia fully vaccinates 80% of eligible adults 

Australia has accomplished its goal of fully vaccinating 80% of people aged 16 and older, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said as the country eases Covid-19 restrictions.

“We did it! We have hit the target of 80% of all Australians aged 16+ fully vaccinated, as set out in the National Plan,” Morrison announced on Facebook.

“A huge thank you to everyone. This has been a massive Australian national effort, and the work doesn’t stop here,” the PM said, adding that 36 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide. He thanked the country’s healthcare workers and pharmacies for their efforts during the immunization campaign. Morrison said 99% of

Australians aged over 70 have received at least one dose, and 90% of them are fully vaccinated.

Great news Australia! We did it! 80% of all Australians aged 16+ are now fully vaccinated. But let’s keep going. A huge thank you to everyone. This has been a massive national effort.Get your #COVID19 jab and help Australia to continue to safely reopen and stay safely open. pic.twitter.com/Kg6ndnm21B — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 6, 2021

Australia has been easing its tough quarantine measures in recent weeks. Sydney, the country’s largest city, ended an almost four-month-long lockdown in October. The country relaxed international travel restrictions on Monday after keeping the border shut for nearly 600 days.

The border between the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales reopened on Friday.

