 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple people injured in stampede at Astroworld Festival in Houston – reports
HomeWorld News

Amazing waterspout filmed in skies of Melilla, Spain (VIDEOS)

6 Nov, 2021 06:08
Get short URL
Amazing waterspout filmed in skies of Melilla, Spain (VIDEOS)
© @MeteoredUK/Twitter
A tall waterspout, a tornado-shaped funnel of air over water, was filmed in the skies of Melilla, a small Spanish enclave on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast, on Friday morning.

According to local media, the weather phenomenon is a sign of a coming thunderstorm.

People woke up to cloudy skies, with the ground covered in hail in some areas.

Unusual natural events have been common for Spain this year. Authorities continue to keep an eye on a volcanic eruption on La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, which began on September 19. Massive lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed more than 2,500 buildings.

Also on rt.com Photo shows La Palma volcanic eruption from SPACE, locals told to go into lockdown as lava flow destroys cement plant

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies